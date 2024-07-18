Toshiba Group to invest 10 bn Japanese yen in India to increase capacity

TTDI will increase its assembly and test line capacity for distribution transformers and power transformers for the transmission grids and distribution networks | Photo: Bloomberg

Toshiba Group on Thursday said it will invest 10 bn Japanese yen (over Rs 500 crore) to increase the capacity of producing power transmission and distribution equipment in India. Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd (TTDI) will increase its capacity of manufacturing power transformers and distribution transformers by about 1.5 times compared to FY2023, over a three-year period from FY2024 to FY2026, it stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Toshiba Group has positioned power T&D as a focus business and will invest about JPY 10 bn (over Rs 500 crore) in TTDI to expand its capacity.

Hiroshi Furuta, Chairperson and Managing Director, TTDI, said in the statement, "Furthering our commitment to make-in-India and export-from-India, the new investment will improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market, and support in expanding our business in India and overseas."



With this investment, TTDI will increase its assembly and test line capacity for distribution transformers and power transformers for the transmission grids and distribution networks.

Enhanced testing capacity for power transformers will represent a significant upgrade, specifically geared towards expanding exports as well as meeting the high demand for 400kV/765kV transformers in the Indian market.

Distribution transformer expansion is aimed at creating a dedicated facility for CRGO (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented) steel processing centre in order to enhance the vertical integration facility, which would help the company reduce the process lead time and enhance quality and safety, the company said.

Besides, TTDI will also build a new manufacturing facility for surge arresters during the first half of FY24 and the products will be commercially available in the market by the second half of the year.

TTDI offers a range of innovative and reliable technologies for the renewable energy sector, including photovoltaic (PV) inverters, power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), and inverter duty transformers.

TTDI is also focusing on enhancement of GIS, transformers, control relay & substation automation system solutions to applications in energy (renewable sector), data centre for smart cities, and for industry segments like petro chemical plants, refineries and railway.