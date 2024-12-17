Business Standard
Barmer refinery & petrochem hub may begin processing crude next month

Mechanical completion of the project remains at 82%, commissioning to begin in March

Photo: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

With pre-commissioning of multiple units already being done, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)’s upcoming 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer may begin processing crude oil in the first month of 2025, official sources said. However, while mechanical completion of the entire petrochemical complex stands at 82 per cent, the plan to double capacity within the first 12 months is on schedule, they added.
 
"Work on the refining units have been completed. Production testing will begin in January. Commissioning activities will take place from March onwards," a highly placed source said. The refinery
