Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BAT evaluating sale of small part of ITC stake, confirms in LSE filing

BAT evaluating sale of small part of ITC stake, confirms in LSE filing

BAT may offload a small portion of its 25.45% stake in ITC via on-market trade, but says no certainty of deal; earlier divestment funded share buyback

ITC limited

Ishita Ayan DuttDev Chatterjee Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British American Tobacco plc (BAT) on Tuesday said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited (TMI), intends to sell 2.3 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital in ITC Limited to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (block trade).
 
As per the terms of the transaction, the deal size is pegged at $1.36 billion. The shares are being offered at ₹400, a 7.8 per cent discount to the closing price of ₹433.90 per share.
 
As ITC goes ex-dividend by ₹7.85 per share, the discount works out to be 6.5 per cent versus the block deal discount of 8 per cent, bankers said.
 
 
In a filing with the London Stock Exchange (LSE), BAT said that the transaction would provide increased financial flexibility as it delivers on its commitment to invest in transformation, deleverage, and sustainable shareholder returns.
 
Tadeu Marroco, chief executive of BAT, said in a statement: "ITC is a valued associate of BAT in an attractive geography with long-term growth potential where BAT benefits from exposure to the world's most populous market.”

Also Read

ITC

ITC's top investor BAT considering further stake sale in Indian FMCG major

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels dips 3% after BAT unveils plans to divest its stake in company

Divestment

BAT to divest stake in ITC Hotels at the 'right moment': Tadeu Marroco

Harvard University

Trump admin to cancel all federal contracts, worth $100 mn, with Harvard

Pant

IPL 2025: Skipper Rishabh Pant saves best for last, hits 2nd IPL hundred

 
“Whilst this transaction supports delivery on our commitments to BAT shareholders, we continue to view ITC as a core strategic component of our global footprint as we partner on business opportunities in India. I am confident that ITC, under the stewardship of its current management, will continue to create further value for its shareholders."
 
BAT's initial investment in ITC dates back to the early 1900s, and the two companies have a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike said.
 
Following completion of the proposed block trade, BAT will remain a significant shareholder of ITC, with a 23.1 per cent holding. Prior to this, BAT’s holding in ITC was 25.45 per cent.
 
On March 13, 2024, BAT had sold a 3.5 per cent equity stake in ITC. The block trade sale generated net proceeds, after transaction costs and taxes, of £1.6 billion, which it used to initiate its buyback programme.
 

More From This Section

PremiumTata Sons, Tata group

Tata Sons board to review financial results, Tata Capital IPO plans

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

HAL, private firms to compete for Amca prototype contract: Defence ministry

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Jio Credit raises ₹1,030 crore through 3-year bonds at 7.08% cut-off

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioHotstar races ahead, now second only to Netflix with 280 mn subscribers

PremiumAshok Leyland EV subsidiary, Switch Mobility UK, Switch UK Sherburn facility, Switch Mobility manufacturing halt, Switch Mobility UK market, Ashok Leyland EV strategy, Switch UK employee consultation, UK electric vehicle market, commercial EV demand

Demand and margin gains to power M&CV company Ashok Leyland's stock

Topics : British American Tobacco ITC ITC Hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs RCB LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon