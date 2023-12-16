Bata steps up to take on global moulded footwear and sneaker brands

Bata India is set to elevate its style quotient by positioning itself not only as a brand that’s value for money, which is already its trademark, but one that also symbolises style and fashion. At the heart of its new strategy is its recent licence agreement with global premium footwear brand Nine West under which Bata will manufacture in India and sell its footwear and accessories (handbags) through Bata stores, online platforms and standalone stores in India.



Bata is also pushing its Floatz product line to grab a share of the moulded footwear market but at a lower price than