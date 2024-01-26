Battle shifts to new class of drugs in diabetes treatment in India

A mega shake-up in India’s Rs 17,400 crore diabetes drug market is on the cards with pharma majors lining up a slew of launches in a new category of medications utilised in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Glucagon-like peptide receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) works by activating GLP-1 receptors in the pancreas, which leads to enhanced insulin release and reduced glucagon release responses.

Clinical trials of these drugs have shown to lower glycemic parameters and promote weight loss.

Umag Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, terms GLP-1RA as ‘transformational’, similar to what Statins did in