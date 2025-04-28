Monday, April 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Beleaguered ride-hailing firm BluSmart eyes climate funds for reboot

Beleaguered ride-hailing firm BluSmart eyes climate funds for reboot

BluSmart looking to restart operations next month

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart
Premium

Reports say Eversource Capital has put in an offer ranging from ₹850 crore to ₹1,200 crore. The source added some investors at BluSmart were also willing to put more in the company

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BluSmart, the all-electric ride-hailing firm, is in talks with two large-scale climate- and mobility-focused distress funds to revive operations, according to sources in the know. 
 
The funds have a legacy of turning around companies in the solar, wind, and electric-vehicle space.
 
“At BluSmart, the focus is on revival, so some large capital fund comes in. There are two large, clean-climate funds that are looking at BluSmart. They operate in the climate and mobility domain,” a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
 
The source also said the two funds were larger than Eversource Capital, which reportedly is in talks
Topics : Climate Change Gensol group taxi

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon