Beleaguered ride-hailing firm BluSmart eyes climate funds for reboot

BluSmart, the all-electric ride-hailing firm, is in talks with two large-scale climate- and mobility-focused distress funds to revive operations, according to sources in the know.

The funds have a legacy of turning around companies in the solar, wind, and electric-vehicle space.

“At BluSmart, the focus is on revival, so some large capital fund comes in. There are two large, clean-climate funds that are looking at BluSmart. They operate in the climate and mobility domain,” a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The source also said the two funds were larger than Eversource Capital, which reportedly is in talks