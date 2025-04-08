Bhartiya Group to venture into resorts: Chairman Snehdeep Aggarwal

Bhartiya Group, one of the largest producers and exporters of leather from India, is diversifying into resorts, which will be built as a separate vertical within its hospitality business, Snehdeep Aggarwal, chairman of the Bhartiya Group, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

The Gurugram-headquartered group, which has a 25-acre industrial park dedicated to leather goods manufacturing near Chennai, has made Bengaluru its realty hub with IT parks, residences under Nikoo Homes, and hotels with The Leela Bhartiya City. Resorts will be a long-term business with a five-year-plus horizon, he said, as India’s rising per capita income and a growing