Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bhushan Power & Steel liquidation may attract bids from top steel firms

Bhushan Power & Steel liquidation may attract bids from top steel firms

SC's order to liquidate Bhushan Power may prompt renewed interest from top steel companies, but investor concerns grow over reversals of long-settled IBC deals

steel, steel industry
Premium

The Supreme Court’s decision to unwind the years-old acquisition would cause unease among potential investors, say industry experts

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court’s (SC's) directive to liquidate Bhushan Power & Steel is set to rekindle interest from major domestic and international steelmakers aiming to expand capacity in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The company, once a key acquisition under India’s bankruptcy code, had previously drawn bids from Tata Steel and UK-based Liberty House in the insolvency auction process. Now operating with an expanded 4.5 million tonnes per annum capacity—up from 2.75 million tonnes at the time of takeover—Bhushan Power is seen as a valuable asset under improved operational metrics post-acquisition by JSW Steel.
 
“All
Topics : IBC Bhushan Power Bhushan Steel JSW steel Companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon