Blackstone begins listing process for Ventive Hospitality and IGI in India

With Indian stock markets reaching new highs, Blackstone Inc., the US-based private equity giant, has begun the process of listing two of its Indian investments: Ventive Hospitality, a joint venture with the Panchshil Group, and the International Gemological Institute (IGI), a diamond grading company.

The US-based private equity major and its local partner are looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling up to a 10 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a similar stake in IGI to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. Blackstone owns a 37 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a