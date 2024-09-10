Business Standard
Blackstone begins listing process for Ventive Hospitality and IGI in India

Files DRHPs for Ventive Hospitality, IGI to raise funds via IPO

Credit: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

With Indian stock markets reaching new highs, Blackstone Inc., the US-based private equity giant, has begun the process of listing two of its Indian investments: Ventive Hospitality, a joint venture with the Panchshil Group, and the International Gemological Institute (IGI), a diamond grading company.

The US-based private equity major and its local partner are looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling up to a 10 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a similar stake in IGI to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. Blackstone owns a 37 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a

