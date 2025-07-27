Bluehill VC to announce final close of maiden fund by end of 2025

Deep-tech investor Bluehill VC is targeting the final close of its first fund, amounting to ₹350 crore, by the end of this calendar year. The firm announced its first close of ₹80 crore in August 2024, and so far has raised ₹225 crore, Manu Iyer, co-founder and general partner of the firm, told Business Standard.
In terms of investment, the firm aims to invest in a total of 16-20 companies with an average ticket size of $1-$1.5 million. The investment period will be spread over four years.
To date, the firm has completed three investments in line with its plans to invest in four to five companies each year.
While the third investment is yet to be announced, the deep-tech investor has put money in EtherealX and Zebu Intelligent Systems. In EtherealX, a startup developing a fully reusable 25-ton launch vehicle, specifically pioneering reusability in the second stage of the launch vehicle, Bluehill VC invested nearly $1 million. It also invested the same amount in counter-drone solutions firm Zebu Intelligent Systems, which has won three iDEX challenges and is working closely with the armed forces to indigenise India’s defence manufacturing.
Also Read
Speaking on the tailwinds propelling the deep-tech sector, Iyer said, "The government, private enterprise, and other larger funds are talking about deep-tech. So, I think it's a great time to be an investor in this space and to be a startup in deep-tech and utilise all the policies, support, and capital that is now finding its way into this space today."
As for those who have participated in the fund, it includes ex-investee company founders, managing directors of large multinational corporations, the family office of a large pharma founder, founders with large exit outcomes, and other international investors.
The fund specifically focuses on intellectual property-driven, early-stage startups in areas including energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, defence, space, manufacturing, and robotics, among others. According to Iyer, a few companies in the pipeline are working in the fields of semiconductor metrology, satellite propulsion, and biotech.
Bluehill VC will also raise money from the Kerala Startup Mission Programme (KSUM), along with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). "We are expecting around ₹80 crore from SIDBI and KSUM, and currently, paperwork is in progress," Iyer said.
The Chennai-headquartered investor applied for approval from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in April 2024 and received approval the next month, in May 2024.