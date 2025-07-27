Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bluehill VC to announce final close of maiden fund by end of 2025

Bluehill VC to announce final close of maiden fund by end of 2025

Bluehill VC is targeting the final close of its ₹350 crore maiden fund by the end of 2025. The firm has already raised ₹225 crore and has made investments in deep-tech startups

Manu Iyer

Manu Iyer, co-founder and general partner of the Bluehill VC.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deep-tech investor Bluehill VC is targeting the final close of its first fund, amounting to ₹350 crore, by the end of this calendar year. The firm announced its first close of ₹80 crore in August 2024, and so far has raised ₹225 crore, Manu Iyer, co-founder and general partner of the firm, told Business Standard.
 
In terms of investment, the firm aims to invest in a total of 16-20 companies with an average ticket size of $1-$1.5 million. The investment period will be spread over four years.
 
To date, the firm has completed three investments in line with its plans to invest in four to five companies each year.
 
 
While the third investment is yet to be announced, the deep-tech investor has put money in EtherealX and Zebu Intelligent Systems. In EtherealX, a startup developing a fully reusable 25-ton launch vehicle, specifically pioneering reusability in the second stage of the launch vehicle, Bluehill VC invested nearly $1 million. It also invested the same amount in counter-drone solutions firm Zebu Intelligent Systems, which has won three iDEX challenges and is working closely with the armed forces to indigenise India’s defence manufacturing. 

Also Read

Private equity

CVC Capital Partners closes $4.85 billion strategic opportunities fundpremium

mcap, equity market

Crash course: Benchmark indices tumble 2% after fresh US tariff shocker

Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup Final 2025 game 2 live

FIDE Women's World Cup Final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru vs Divya Game 2 of the final is now underway

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 5 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 5: Stokes gets Rahul on 90; IND trail by 123 runs

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED actions concluded at all locations, say Reliance Infra, Reliance Power

 
Speaking on the tailwinds propelling the deep-tech sector, Iyer said, "The government, private enterprise, and other larger funds are talking about deep-tech. So, I think it's a great time to be an investor in this space and to be a startup in deep-tech and utilise all the policies, support, and capital that is now finding its way into this space today."
 
As for those who have participated in the fund, it includes ex-investee company founders, managing directors of large multinational corporations, the family office of a large pharma founder, founders with large exit outcomes, and other international investors.
 
The fund specifically focuses on intellectual property-driven, early-stage startups in areas including energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, defence, space, manufacturing, and robotics, among others. According to Iyer, a few companies in the pipeline are working in the fields of semiconductor metrology, satellite propulsion, and biotech.
 
Bluehill VC will also raise money from the Kerala Startup Mission Programme (KSUM), along with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). "We are expecting around ₹80 crore from SIDBI and KSUM, and currently, paperwork is in progress," Iyer said.
 
The Chennai-headquartered investor applied for approval from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in April 2024 and received approval the next month, in May 2024.

More From This Section

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers plans to launch ₹17,000 cr worth housing projects in FY26

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS to lay off 2% of global workforce as it prepares for future-readiness

India INC, family settlement, GenNext

India Inc faces a surge in family feuds amid succession planning vacuumpremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Multiples-led consortium seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in VIP Industries

Vinfast, Vinfast Surat store

VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

Topics : Investor investments Investment strategies Start-up investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon