Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Logistics management was deciding factor in success of Op Sindoor: Rajnath

Logistics management was deciding factor in success of Op Sindoor: Rajnath

Singh was addressing students and faculty members virtually at the 3rd convocation ceremony of Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a university under the Ministry of Railways

Rajnath Singh

He said logistics should not be seen only as a process of delivering goods, but must be considered a strategically important sector. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Vadodara
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said logistics management by various agencies was a deciding factor in the success of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces in May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack.

Singh was addressing students and faculty members virtually at the 3rd convocation ceremony of Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a university under the Ministry of Railways.

"The speed at which the world is changing is both impressive and shocking. The defence sector is also transforming, and major changes are being witnessed in the methods of warfare. In today's era, wars are not won by guns and bullets alone, but by their time-bound delivery," the minister said.

 

Singh stressed that the handling of logistics decides a country's fate on the battlefield.

Victory and defeat are decided by logistics, and the whole world had witnessed this during Operation Sindoor, he said.

Also Read

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy boosts Instamart supply chain with big warehouse near Mumbai

Containers, export, shipping

Strengthen shipping ecosystem to cut crisis risks: Commerce dept secy

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

Trade

Best of BS Opinion: India could face trade and investment challenges

R S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, DHL.

DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asiapremium

"Logistics management was a deciding factor in the success of Operation Sindoor. The way various agencies managed logistics right from mobilisation of our armed forces to delivering the required material at the right place at the right time has proved to be a deciding factor in the success of the operation," Singh said.

He said logistics should not be seen only as a process of delivering goods, but must be considered a strategically important sector.

"It is logistics that makes a battlefield a battlefield. Without logistics, it will become a confusion zone. There is no meaning if arms and ammunition don't reach the right place at the right time during a war. The stronger our logistics management is, the stronger our borders will be," he said.

"Today, we are in a time where power is not measured only by weapons, but by timely resource management. Be it war, disaster or global pandemic, it has been proven that a nation which keeps its logistics chain strong is the most stable, secure and capable," he said.

For the Army, logistics means that weapons, fuel, rations and medicines reach remote areas without delay, and for the Navy, it is important to ensure that spare parts and other equipment are available to the ships in time, Singh said.

"And, it is important for our Air Force to ensure that the jets continue their flights without any hindrance with the help of ground support and uninterrupted fuel supply. Just imagine, if we have advanced missile systems but the electronics needed to launch them don't arrive in time, then that technology is of no use," the minister said.

He said the 'PM Gati Shakti' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an extension of the idea of logistics integration.

Under this initiative, a multi-modal logistics ecosystem is being created by integrating modes of transport such as roads, railways, waterways and air transport, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army Chief announces Rudra brigade, Bhairav battalion on 26th Kargil Diwas

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Internal security challenges to remain dynamic due to neighbourhood: Shah

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

Topics : Rajnath Singh logistics Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon