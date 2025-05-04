BluSmart drivers take to streets over uncertain future and job loss

Weeks after electric ride-hailing company BluSmart abruptly shut down operations, dozens of its stranded drivers took to the streets in protest on Sunday, demanding clarity and compensation.

Among their key demands: a severance package equal to three months' salary and a binding commitment that any future buyer of BluSmart or its assets will retain the current driver workforce to ensure continued employment.

With little communication from the company since the closure, the drivers say they feel abandoned. “Our future is bleak now. We have been left on the street with no source of income visible,” said Bablu, a BluSmart driver.