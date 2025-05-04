Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BluSmart drivers take to streets over uncertain future and job loss

BluSmart drivers take to streets over uncertain future and job loss

After BluSmart's abrupt shutdown, drivers protest in Delhi seeking severance pay, employment guarantees and the right to unionise amid growing concerns over gig worker rights

BluSmart drivers protest in Delhi after sudden shutdown, demanding compensation, employment guarantees, and the right to form unions | Photo: Udisha Srivastav
BluSmart drivers protest in Delhi after sudden shutdown, demanding compensation, employment guarantees, and the right to form unions | Photo: Udisha Srivastav

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Weeks after electric ride-hailing company BluSmart abruptly shut down operations, dozens of its stranded drivers took to the streets in protest on Sunday, demanding clarity and compensation.
 
Among their key demands: a severance package equal to three months' salary and a binding commitment that any future buyer of BluSmart or its assets will retain the current driver workforce to ensure continued employment.
 
With little communication from the company since the closure, the drivers say they feel abandoned. “Our future is bleak now. We have been left on the street with no source of income visible,” said Bablu, a BluSmart driver.
Topics : gig economy Protest Drivers Union Companies

