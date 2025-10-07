Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

BoB MD Debadatta Chand calls the digital rupee a game changer for cross-border settlements, highlighting the bank's fintech, inclusion, and ESG initiatives

As of end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment had expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022. | Image: Bloomberg

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-rupee could be the real game changer as it would simplify cross-border settlements, reduce workforce needs, and improve efficiency, said Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda (BoB), at the Global Fintech Fest.
 
“BoB is currently anchoring CBDC initiatives in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India,” he said. The RBI is currently conducting pilot projects on CBDC.
 
As of end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment had expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022.
 
BoB driving financial inclusion through
