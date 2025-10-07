CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-rupee could be the real game changer as it would simplify cross-border settlements, reduce workforce needs, and improve efficiency, said Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda (BoB), at the Global Fintech Fest.

“BoB is currently anchoring CBDC initiatives in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India,” he said. The RBI is currently conducting pilot projects on CBDC.

As of end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment had expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022.

BoB driving financial inclusion through