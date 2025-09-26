Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26

Logistics platform Borzo aims to achieve consolidated profitability across five key global markets by March 2026, nearly two years after turning bottom-line positive in its largest market, India.

The Mumbai-based company, which provides on-demand delivery services to small and medium businesses (SMBs), turned profitable in India in 2024.

“The next step is to bring the whole company to a profitable level by March 2026. In our situation, where we aren’t deeply pocketed, we have to be creative in our solutions and not subsidise our riders or clients. We will never go into a (price) war with our peers,” Alina Kisina,