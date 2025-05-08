Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

BP Ventures is exploring a buyout of Anmol Jaggi's 25.14 per cent stake in BluSmart as part of efforts to resolve governance issues and restart suspended operations

Dev ChatterjeeUdisha Srivastav Mumbai/Delhi
BP Ventures, the largest investor in EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart, is in talks to buy out promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi’s stake in the company as part of a plan to restart operations. The firm is engaging with key stakeholders to explore a suitable resolution.
 
“BP Ventures is working with relevant stakeholders to find an appropriate solution. We cannot comment further at this stage,” a spokesperson told Business Standard.
 
Currently, Sophia Isabelle Nadur, managing partner at BP Ventures, sits on the board of BluSmart and also serves as the investor director at the company.
 
According to media reports, due diligence and
