BP Ventures in talks to acquire Anmol Singh Jaggi's stake in BluSmart

BP Ventures, the largest investor in EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart, is in talks to buy out promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi’s stake in the company as part of a plan to restart operations. The firm is engaging with key stakeholders to explore a suitable resolution.

“BP Ventures is working with relevant stakeholders to find an appropriate solution. We cannot comment further at this stage,” a spokesperson told Business Standard.

Currently, Sophia Isabelle Nadur, managing partner at BP Ventures, sits on the board of BluSmart and also serves as the investor director at the company.

