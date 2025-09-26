BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has surpassed an operating profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal year, up from Rs 2,300 crore in the previous year, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

“This means that BSNL is generating cash flow now. In terms of subscribers, we have gone from 8.7 crore to 9.1 crore. For the first time, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers. For 4G alone, we had 9,000 sites as of June last year. Today, we have 98,000 sites. In the last 12 months, we have