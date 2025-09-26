Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said BSNL has crossed Rs 5,000 crore in operating profit this fiscal, as the telco prepares for a nationwide 4G rollout with full-indigenous stack

The launch of 4G, which will use a fully indigenously developed software and hardware stack, will position India alongside countries such as Sweden, South Korea, China, and Denmark, which have developed their entire stack domestically, Scindia said.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has surpassed an operating profit of Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal year, up from Rs 2,300 crore in the previous year, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.
 
“This means that BSNL is generating cash flow now. In terms of subscribers, we have gone from 8.7 crore to 9.1 crore. For the first time, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers. For 4G alone, we had 9,000 sites as of June last year. Today, we have 98,000 sites. In the last 12 months, we have
