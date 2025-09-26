Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hyatt ranks India among top three global growth markets after US, China

Hyatt ranks India among top three global growth markets after US, China

Hyatt Hotels will add over 10 hotels annually in India, targeting 150 in five to six years, as it brings new global brands and expands into branded residences

Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels

Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India ranking among the top three markets for the American multinational hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels, the company is in active discussions with developers to expand hotels and branded residences in the country, Sunjae Sharma, managing director for India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels, told Business Standard.
 
“Overall, the year has panned out really well. India’s growth story continues, and hospitality is shaping up strongly. This year, we are opening seven hotels, and we are looking to add over 10 hotels every year to reach around 150 hotels in the next five to six years,” he said on the sidelines of The Branded Residences Summit in Mumbai.
 
 
This year, business has continued to perform well for the company, barring geopolitical issues in the April–May period. He added that bookings have bounced back, with Hyatt Hotels expecting to surpass last year’s record.
 
“November and December are expected to be record-breaking months for Hyatt Hotels in terms of overall performance, including occupancy, events, restaurants, and revenue per available room (RevPAR),” Sharma said.
 
Generally, for the hospitality industry, occupancy and room rates are rising, and Hyatt Hotels anticipates double-digit growth in the coming months, both for occupancy and RevPAR. In 2023, RevPAR grew by 33 per cent, and in 2024 it rose by 13 per cent over a buoyant 2023.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses Hyatt International Southwest Asia's appeal in tax case

hyatt

Hyatt signs $2 bn deal with Tortuga to sell Playa's real estate assets

hospitality, hotels

GenZ pushes hospitality firms to expand with unique travel experiencespremium

Marriott International, hotels

ETGE condemns Marriott, Hyatt, others for profiting from Xinjiang genocide

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customerspremium

 
Sharma further noted that apart from bringing the Destination by Hyatt brand to India (Jaipur), the company will also introduce another global brand, Caption by Hyatt, in the coming years. For Gen Z customers, the company is planning to add Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Zilara, focusing on local experiences.
 
With India important for both inbound and outbound growth in Southwest Asia and globally, Sharma said there are several unexplored destinations and improved connectivity in the country, further driving demand.
 
“In our expansion strategy, we are focusing on luxury, along with leisure, lifestyle, and spiritual destinations,” he said.

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors reshuffles leadership ahead of commercial vehicle demerger

Alina Kisina Final, Borzo Logistics

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26premium

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T to complete Hyderabad metro stake divestment by FY26 end

BSNL

BSNL posts ₹5,000 cr operating profit in FY25, says Jyotiraditya Scindiapremium

Gas, Petrol station, IGL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL adds 3.7 lakh PNG connections, posts ₹1,468 crore PAT in FY25

Topics : Hyatt Hotels hotels Hospitality industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon