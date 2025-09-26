Hyatt ranks India among top three global growth markets after US, China

With India ranking among the top three markets for the American multinational hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels, the company is in active discussions with developers to expand hotels and branded residences in the country, Sunjae Sharma, managing director for India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt Hotels, told Business Standard.
“Overall, the year has panned out really well. India’s growth story continues, and hospitality is shaping up strongly. This year, we are opening seven hotels, and we are looking to add over 10 hotels every year to reach around 150 hotels in the next five to six years,” he said on the sidelines of The Branded Residences Summit in Mumbai.
This year, business has continued to perform well for the company, barring geopolitical issues in the April–May period. He added that bookings have bounced back, with Hyatt Hotels expecting to surpass last year’s record.
“November and December are expected to be record-breaking months for Hyatt Hotels in terms of overall performance, including occupancy, events, restaurants, and revenue per available room (RevPAR),” Sharma said.
Generally, for the hospitality industry, occupancy and room rates are rising, and Hyatt Hotels anticipates double-digit growth in the coming months, both for occupancy and RevPAR. In 2023, RevPAR grew by 33 per cent, and in 2024 it rose by 13 per cent over a buoyant 2023.
Also Read
Sharma further noted that apart from bringing the Destination by Hyatt brand to India (Jaipur), the company will also introduce another global brand, Caption by Hyatt, in the coming years. For Gen Z customers, the company is planning to add Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Zilara, focusing on local experiences.
With India important for both inbound and outbound growth in Southwest Asia and globally, Sharma said there are several unexplored destinations and improved connectivity in the country, further driving demand.
“In our expansion strategy, we are focusing on luxury, along with leisure, lifestyle, and spiritual destinations,” he said.