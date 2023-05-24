BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

It also plans to launch 5G services by end of the current year and have substantial coverage by the middle of next year, stepping up work after years of wavering commitment. “The rollout of 4G has already begun and we expect substantial coverage by the end of the year. We expect to get 100 million 4G customers in a year or two, and 5G will be launched in the end of the year,” said Vaishnaw.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and MTNL have a combined 105 million total telecom subscribers, or around 9.1 per cent of the total market, though they are 2G or 3G users.