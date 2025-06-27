Friday, June 27, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

BSNL to begin 5G rollout in Delhi and select cities by September as 4G deployment crosses 93,000 towers with plans to scale further after first 1 lakh sites

BSNL
BSNL’s plans to launch 4G services—years after private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea—have repeatedly been delayed.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

State-owned BSNL is expected to meet the latest deadline of launching 5G services in Delhi and other select cities by the end of September, officials said. The telecom operator has completed testing 5G technology at most state capitals, at the new 4G sites installed as part of the ongoing 1 lakh 4G sites deployment, they added.
 
Most state capitals, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad and Chennai, have seen 5G sites being activated, BSNL officials said. Most of these are newly installed 4G sites under the first phase of the 1 lakh sites deployment, they added.
 
“A stepwise
