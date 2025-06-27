BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

State-owned BSNL is expected to meet the latest deadline of launching 5G services in Delhi and other select cities by the end of September, officials said. The telecom operator has completed testing 5G technology at most state capitals, at the new 4G sites installed as part of the ongoing 1 lakh 4G sites deployment, they added.

Most state capitals, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad and Chennai, have seen 5G sites being activated, BSNL officials said. Most of these are newly installed 4G sites under the first phase of the 1 lakh sites deployment, they added.

“A stepwise