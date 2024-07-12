Business as usual: Indian companies stay put in sanctions-hit Russia

In 2020, American fast food chain McDonald’s completed 30 years in Russia. For celebration it sold burgers at their 1990 price of three roubles – a discount on the prevailing price of 135 roubles. McDonald’s left Russia in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. A Russian company took over McDonald’s stores and rebranded them as ‘Vkusno i tochka’ ('Tasty & That’s It').
Hundreds of companies have exited Russia or announced such a decision after the country came under Western sanctions, according to a database maintained by the Kyiv School