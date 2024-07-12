Business Standard
Business as usual: Indian companies stay put in sanctions-hit Russia

Two countries commit to raise bilateral trade to $100 bn by 2030 as war in Ukraine continues

India is second to the United Arab Emirates and ahead of Turkey and China in terms of the share of foreign companies retaining operations in Russia. (Image: Shutterstock)

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

In 2020, American fast food chain McDonald’s completed 30 years in Russia. For celebration it sold burgers at their 1990 price of three roubles – a discount on the prevailing price of 135 roubles. McDonald’s left Russia in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. A Russian company took over McDonald’s stores and rebranded them as ‘Vkusno i tochka’ ('Tasty & That’s It').

Hundreds of companies have exited Russia or announced such a decision after the country came under Western sanctions, according to a database maintained by the Kyiv School

Topics : BS Number Wise Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict India-Russia ties India Russia Indian companies

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

