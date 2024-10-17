Byju introspects, says Byju's worth zero now, promises a turnaround

The worth of once most valued Indian startup is zero now, Byju Raveendran, the founder of beleaguered education technology startup Byju’s, said on Thursday as he called for rebuilding the erstwhile empire from the scratch, brick by brick.

Valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju’s has seen its fortunes dwindle due to massive cash crunch, regulatory issues and disputes with investors, including battle with US lenders who are demanding $1 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the firm’s insolvency.

Last month, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a plea of a US firm against the National Company Law Appellate