The legal battle between Byju’s and lenders in the US on the edtech firm’s $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB) is expected to adversely affect its fund raising, including debt, loan, and equity, according to industry sources and experts.
They said this might delay the initial public offering (IPO) for its tutoring service subsidiary Aakash Educational Services (AESL). AESL is eyeing an IPO by next year.
Byju’s has filed a suit against US-based investment management firm Redwood, challenging the acceleration of the $1.2-billion TLB facility and to disqualify the lender for its “predatory tactics”, the edtech major said recently.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or