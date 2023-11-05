Core business loss at Byju's only tip of the iceberg, flag experts

Beleaguered edtech giant Byju’s is grappling with the need to significantly reduce its losses in order to establish a sustainable business for the long term, according to industry insiders and analysts. The company is currently facing a multitude of challenges, including securing fresh capital, delays in financial reporting, legal disputes with lenders, and a markdown in its valuation by investors.

Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), Byju’s parent company, reported a 2.3-fold increase in its core business, reaching a total income