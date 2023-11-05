close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Core business loss at Byju's only tip of the iceberg, flag experts

The financials announced by Byju's are based on an 'unqualified FY22 audit' that indicates the auditor is satisfied with the company's financial reporting

Byju's
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Beleaguered edtech giant Byju’s is grappling with the need to significantly reduce its losses in order to establish a sustainable business for the long term, according to industry insiders and analysts. The company is currently facing a multitude of challenges, including securing fresh capital, delays in financial reporting, legal disputes with lenders, and a markdown in its valuation by investors.

 Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), Byju’s parent company, reported a 2.3-fold increase in its core business, reaching a total income
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Will soon begin audit process for FY23: Byju's CEO Raveendran tells staff

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact, accepts past mistakes

Byju's vacates its biggest office at Kalyani Tech Park, Bengaluru: Report

Gupta coal mine and terminal to be retained by SA govt after court decision

Why Zomato's side ventures may outshine its core food delivery business

Vedanta confident to meet $2.2 billion debt obligations before March-end

Govt's registration requirement for laptop imports a boon for us: Primebook

Bankers await closure of Reliance Cap acquisition by Hinduja Group

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's fundings

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon