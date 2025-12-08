Cairn Oil & Gas seeks global partners for recovery enhancement, rigs

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of the Vedanta Group, has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from global players for rig deployment and recovery enhancement in oil and gas projects as part of the company’s $5 billion investment plan over the next two to three years.

Cairn is seeking experienced partners for recovery enhancement in oil and gas projects to expand brownfield capacity across various types of reservoirs, including enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies such as alkaline surfactant polymer (ASP) and others, the company said.

“The engagement will follow a gain-sharing model based on recovery and production improvements, with the partner