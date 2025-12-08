Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cairn Oil & Gas seeks global partners for recovery enhancement, rigs

Cairn Oil & Gas seeks global partners for recovery enhancement, rigs

The partnership would follow a gain-sharing model based on recovery and production improvements, with the partner holding full ownership of the recovery enhancement projects, said Cairn Oil & Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas
premium

Cairn Oil & Gas

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of the Vedanta Group, has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from global players for rig deployment and recovery enhancement in oil and gas projects as part of the company’s $5 billion investment plan over the next two to three years.
 
Cairn is seeking experienced partners for recovery enhancement in oil and gas projects to expand brownfield capacity across various types of reservoirs, including enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies such as alkaline surfactant polymer (ASP) and others, the company said.
 
“The engagement will follow a gain-sharing model based on recovery and production improvements, with the partner
Topics : Cairn Oil & Gas Vedanta Group Oil industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon