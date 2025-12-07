Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Calling card: Vodafone Idea proposal to govt seeks recalculation of AGR

Calling card: Vodafone Idea proposal to govt seeks recalculation of AGR

Telecom firm's proposal to DoT aims to halve dues, enabling ₹25,000 cr fundraising for 5G rollout and government stake dilution

Vodafone Idea (Vi)
premium

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is learnt to have shared a proposal with the department of telecommunications (DoT) seeking recalculation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) by removal of arithmetical errors and duplication in computation of the dues besides a one-time waiver of penalties and interest on penalties, totalling to ₹45,000-50,000 crore. 
“The recalculation of dues by removing errors and omitting duplications could reduce the liability by nearly half, which would mean that the interest would then become serviceable by the company’s own finances,” said one of the sources. “This will enable Vi to raise funding from banking as well as non-banking
Topics : Vodafone Idea RCom Vodafone case Telecom industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon