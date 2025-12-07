Calling card: Vodafone Idea proposal to govt seeks recalculation of AGR

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is learnt to have shared a proposal with the department of telecommunications (DoT) seeking recalculation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) by removal of arithmetical errors and duplication in computation of the dues besides a one-time waiver of penalties and interest on penalties, totalling to ₹45,000-50,000 crore.

“The recalculation of dues by removing errors and omitting duplications could reduce the liability by nearly half, which would mean that the interest would then become serviceable by the company’s own finances,” said one of the sources. “This will enable Vi to raise funding from banking as well as non-banking