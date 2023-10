At the Auto Expo in January this year, BYD Auto, the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles (EVs), showcased its premium luxury electric sedan, BYD Seal.

The Seal offers an innovative cell-to-body technology that integrates the battery pack top cover into the floor of the vehicle. That crea­tes more space and enhances safety. BYD did not reveal the Seal’s price, but only said it would go on sale in India in the last quarter of 2023.