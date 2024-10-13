Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Can Reliance Retail double its turnover in 3-4 yrs, as Isha Ambani claims?

Can Reliance Retail double its turnover in 3-4 yrs, as Isha Ambani claims?

One of the drivers that automatically fuels growth is that India remains one of the fastest growing retail markets and is poised to become the third-largest by 2030

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

At Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting (AGM) towards the end of August, shareholders were told that Reliance Retail would double its business in three to four years.

Is that a tall target? It sure seems so.
 
Reliance Retail is already the country’s largest retailer. Its financial year 2023-24 (FY24) gross revenue stood at more than Rs 300,000 crore. Doubling that will be akin to adding anot­her Reliance Retail to itself.
 
However, there is another way of looking at this target. The Indian retail market is among the fastest growing in the world, allowing a lot of elbow room
