Cap goods, engineering firms see new order wins worth Rs 2 trn in H1FY25

The first half of the current financial year was robust for capital and engineering firms as they saw fresh order wins worth more than Rs 2 trillion, despite the election interval.

Awarding activity for others in the infrastructure space was a mixed bag, with a demand lull in cement and weak awarding activity for the roads sector.

The top five firms in the engineering space - Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), KEC International, Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) – have disclosed combined fresh orders worth Rs 2.04 trillion, according to data collated from the BSE