Zoomcar to turn profitable for the full year in 2024: CEO Greg Moran

Car sharing platform Zoomcar is on track to turn profitable for the full year in 2024, said the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer following its public listing last week.

“We were able to bring about a dramatic transformation in operating efficiency and profitability at a booking level over a span of two or three quarters, while simultaneously growing our scale by a factor of over 20 per cent,” Greg Moran told Business Standard in a video call. The Indian market comprises around 90 per cent of Zoomcar’s business.

Moran said the Bengaluru-based company, which has more than 20,000 active