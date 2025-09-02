Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CEAT sees 10-15% topline boost from $225 million Camso acquisition

CEAT expects a 10-15% topline boost after acquiring Michelin's Camso compact construction line in a $225 mn deal, gaining Sri Lanka plants and global brand rights

Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat
Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, Ceat

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Tyre maker CEAT expects a 10–15 per cent boost to its topline as it completes the acquisition of Michelin Group’s Camso construction compact line business, a senior company official said.
 
Speaking to the media, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of CEAT, said they expect a 10–15 per cent rise in topline once the business is integrated. Last December, CEAT entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire Camso’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal valued at $225 million (around Rs 1,900 crore). The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka
Topics : Ceat Ceat Tyres Tyre industry
