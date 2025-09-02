CEAT sees 10-15% topline boost from $225 million Camso acquisition

Tyre maker CEAT expects a 10–15 per cent boost to its topline as it completes the acquisition of Michelin Group’s Camso construction compact line business, a senior company official said.

Speaking to the media, Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer of CEAT, said they expect a 10–15 per cent rise in topline once the business is integrated. Last December, CEAT entered into an agreement with Michelin to acquire Camso’s off-highway construction equipment bias tyres and tracks business in an all-cash deal valued at $225 million (around Rs 1,900 crore). The deal includes two manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka