Cement demand to benefit from govt's manufacturing, infra push: Birla

Cement demand in India is set to benefit from the government’s policy thrust on manufacturing and construction, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, Birla said the manufacturing sector is expected to strengthen further on the back of domestic demand, better capacity utilisation, and policy measures such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the National Manufacturing Mission.

“The construction sector is also poised for robust performance, aided by increased focus on infrastructure projects through Gati Shakti, higher allocation for affordable housing schemes,