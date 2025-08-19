Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cement demand to benefit from govt's manufacturing, infra push: Birla

Cement demand to benefit from govt's manufacturing, infra push: Birla

UltraTech Cement Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says cement demand will grow on the back of government's focus on manufacturing, infrastructure projects, housing, and policy support

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Kumar Mangalam, Birla
premium

For FY26, UltraTech has guided for Rs 10,000 crore in capex, of which Rs 2,000 crore has already been spent in the first quarter. | (Photo: PTI)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement demand in India is set to benefit from the government’s policy thrust on manufacturing and construction, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement producer.
 
Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, Birla said the manufacturing sector is expected to strengthen further on the back of domestic demand, better capacity utilisation, and policy measures such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the National Manufacturing Mission.
 
“The construction sector is also poised for robust performance, aided by increased focus on infrastructure projects through Gati Shakti, higher allocation for affordable housing schemes,
Topics : UltraTech Cement ACC UltraTech Cement Kumar Mangalam Birla cement industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon