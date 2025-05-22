Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Century to unlock ₹14,000 cr GDV with ₹1,850 cr boost from investors

Century to unlock ₹14,000 cr GDV with ₹1,850 cr boost from investors

The funding, led by Ares Asia and SC Lowy, will support both ongoing and upcoming projects in the city across residential and commercial verticals

The funding round, led by Ares Asia, brought in approximately ₹1,600 crore in two tranches, with SC Lowy contributing ₹250 crore. | File Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Bengaluru-headquartered Century Real Estate aims to unlock ₹14,000 crore in Gross Development Value (GDV) over the next five years, following the successful securing of ₹1,850 crore in debt funding.
 
The funding, led by Ares Asia and SC Lowy, will support both ongoing and upcoming projects in the city across residential and commercial verticals.
 
The funding round, led by Ares Asia, brought in approximately ₹1,600 crore in two tranches, with SC Lowy contributing ₹250 crore.
 
Speaking on the funds raised, Ravindra Pai, managing director, Century Real Estate, said: “Securing the fund is a testament to the trust our financial partners place
