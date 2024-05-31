Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Charging ahead: Focus on net carbon zero, says TaMo's Shailesh Chandra

"Frankly, Tata Motors has no dilemma around which technology to invest in. We have to watch for the long-term mega trends since there will be many intermittent confusions and distractions"

shailesh chandra
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha (Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility)

Sohini Das
8 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
In the middle of the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, Shailesh Chandra, who had recently taken the reins of the passenger vehicle arm of Tata Motors after finding success with the electric vehicle (EV) business, set out to meet the company’s dealers.

“In my first meeting with them, I was literally ragged,” remembers Chandra, the managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. He found that only 30 per cent of the dealerships were making money at that time. “Then why were the remaining 70 per cent sticking around?” he wondered, although he knew the answer.
Topics : Tata Motors Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon