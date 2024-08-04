Cheap Chinese imports hurting domestic mkt sentiment, says T V Narendran

Low-cost imports from China into India are impacting steel prices and may hurt the investment plans of steelmakers, Tata Steel managing director and chief executive officer T V Narendran cautioned.

The Tata Steel chief told Business Standard that exports were coming in from China and countries like Vietnam, which sometimes is a conduit for materials flowing from China.

“It’s not that Chinese steel companies are making profits at these prices. They are willing to sell at these prices because they have a problem to solve. But why should we get hurt in the process?” he asked, asserting that “this