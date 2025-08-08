Chhattisgarh govt inks agreement with NHPC to develop 1800 MW PSP

Chhattisgarh government has inked a deal with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for developing two pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 1800 MW in the state.

NHPC inked the pact on August 8 with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for developing the pumped storage projects -- Hasdeo Bango (800 MW) and Kurund (1000 MW) in Chhattisgarh.

While the Hasdeo Bango project in Korba district will attract an investment of around ₹3417 crore, the PSP at Kurund will come up with an investment of ₹6000 crore, they added.

The projects would be