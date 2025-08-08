Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Chhattisgarh govt inks agreement with NHPC to develop 1800 MW PSP

Chhattisgarh govt inks agreement with NHPC to develop 1800 MW PSP

NHPC inked the pact on August 8 with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for developing the pumped storage projects

The NHPC officials said joint collaboration of NHPC with the Chhattisgarh government will pave the way for a cleaner, greener and sustainable development of energy storage in the state. | Wikimedia commons

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Chhattisgarh government has inked a deal with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for developing two pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 1800 MW in the state.
 
NHPC inked the pact on August 8 with the Chhattisgarh government and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for developing the pumped storage projects -- Hasdeo Bango (800 MW) and Kurund (1000 MW) in Chhattisgarh.
 
While the Hasdeo Bango project in Korba district will attract an investment of around ₹3417 crore, the PSP at Kurund will come up with an investment of ₹6000 crore, they added.
 
The projects would be
