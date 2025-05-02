Chinese giant Xiaomi slips out of top five as Apple hits top slot in Q1CY25

India’s smart phone sweepstake is seeing a discernable shift. On the one hand, Chinese giant Xiaomi, which once was a key player in the Indian market, has slipped out of the top-five in terms of value share for the first time since the first quarter of calendar year 2016 (Q1CY16). Its value share fell sharply by half in Q1CY25 to hit 5 per cent from 10 per cent in Q1CY24, according to data from Counterpoint Research. In its peak, its value share based on wholesale price had touched 19 per cent in Q3CY20.

On the other hand, the Cupertino-headquartered Apple