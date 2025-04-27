Cipla open to expanding manufacturing footprint to strengthen US presence

Pharmaceutical company Cipla is open to expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US, a move that can relatively de-risk the company from potential disruptions arising from evolving tariff regimes, sources said.

The US already contributes a significant share, around a quarter, of Cipla’s total revenues.

ALSO READ: Cipla gets USFDA nod to market generic version of cancer drug Abraxane A source close to the development said that the company is “actively scaling operations in the US,” a key global market for generics, particularly in respiratory and oncology segments.

The company currently operates with four manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts