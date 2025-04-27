Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cipla open to expanding manufacturing footprint to strengthen US presence

Cipla open to expanding manufacturing footprint to strengthen US presence

The US already contributes a significant share, around a quarter, of Cipla's total revenues

Cipla
Premium

The company aims to expand this further through both organic growth and potential acquisitions. (File Image)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceutical company Cipla is open to expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US, a move that can relatively de-risk the company from potential disruptions arising from evolving tariff regimes, sources said.
 
The US already contributes a significant share, around a quarter, of Cipla’s total revenues.
 
A source close to the development said that the company is “actively scaling operations in the US,” a key global market for generics, particularly in respiratory and oncology segments. 
 
The company currently operates with four manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts
Topics : Cipla Pharma Companies pharmaceutical firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon