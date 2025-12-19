Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Cipla will exclusively market five Pfizer brands in India, adding ₹400-430 crore of established acute therapies to its portfolio without manufacturing risk

Cipla
premium

For Pfizer, the collaboration helps significantly expand the reach and availability of its brands by tapping into Cipla’s scale and last-mile distribution.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cipla on Friday announced a partnership with Pfizer under which it will exclusively market and distribute five select Pfizer brands in India, strengthening its presence across key therapy segments and expanding access to widely prescribed medicines.
 
Under the agreement, Cipla will have sole rights to market and sell the cough syrups Corex DX and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Dolonex, the proton pump inhibitor Nexium, and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in the Indian market. Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source and supply these products for India. The size of these brands is estimated to be around
Topics : Cipla Pfizer drug manufacturers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon