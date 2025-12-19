Cipla to exclusively market and distribute five Pfizer brands in India

Cipla on Friday announced a partnership with Pfizer under which it will exclusively market and distribute five select Pfizer brands in India, strengthening its presence across key therapy segments and expanding access to widely prescribed medicines.

Under the agreement, Cipla will have sole rights to market and sell the cough syrups Corex DX and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Dolonex, the proton pump inhibitor Nexium, and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in the Indian market. Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source and supply these products for India. The size of these brands is estimated to be around