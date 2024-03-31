Sensex (    %)
                             
Clear skies ahead: IndiGo sets the course for strong growth altitudes

Airline maps out its FY25 route, powered by double-digit pax growth, 11-13% year-on-year capacity boost, and expansion into 10 new destinations

Indigo
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

The stock of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has reached its all-time high on expectations of double-digit growth in 2024-25 (FY25), robust medium-term prospects, and lower costs, which could translate into improving yields and profits. The stock is up 24 per cent since the start of February and is currently trading at around Rs 3,544 per share.

For FY25, the country’s largest airline expects to post low double-digit passenger (pax) growth and plans to increase capacity by 11-13 per cent year-on-year. It also plans to add 10 new destinations in FY25.

The company aims to add more than one aircraft per week.

Topics : IndiGo Airlines airlines Aviation sector Aviation industry

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

