Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods' investors rush for exits ahead of IPO

Several high-profile investors in cloud kitchen operator Curefoods are set to significantly reduce their stakes through the company's upcoming IPO, with Iron Pillar leading the exits by offloading 1.9 crore shares as the firm seeks to raise ₹800 crore.

Curefoods has filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering that includes a fresh issue of ₹800 crore and an offer for sale of 4.85 crore shares.

Beyond Iron Pillar’s significant divestment, other major investors are also trimming their holdings. Accel India and Crimson Winter will sell 45.75 lakh and 97.6