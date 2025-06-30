Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gross GST collections double in 5 years to record Rs 22.08 trillion in FY25

The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 trillion in FY24 and Rs 1.51 trillion in FY22

GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017, completes eight years on Monday. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Gross GST collections doubled in five years to reach an all-time high of Rs 22.08 trillion in the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 11.37 trillion in FY21, government data showed on Monday.

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collections touched its highest-ever level of Rs 22.08 trillion in 2024-25, registering a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

The average monthly collection stood at Rs 1.84 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 trillion in FY24 and Rs 1.51 trillion in FY22.

In eight years, the number of registered taxpayers under GST has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore.

 

"Since its rollout, the goods and services tax has shown strong growth in revenue collection and tax base expansion. It has steadily strengthened India's fiscal position and made indirect taxation more efficient and transparent," a government statement on eight years of GST said.

In 2024-25, GST recorded its highest-ever gross collections of Rs 22.08 trillion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent. In 2023-24 and 2022-23, GST collections were Rs 20.18 trillion and Rs 18.08 trillion in 2022-23. In 2021-22, total gross GST collections were Rs 11.37 trillion, and the average monthly collection was Rs 95,000 crore.

GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017, completes eight years on Monday.

GST subsumed about 17 local taxes and 13 cesses into a five-tier structure, simplifying the tax regime. Monthly GST collection had touched a record high of Rs 2.37 trillion in April 2025. In May 2025, it was at Rs 2.01 trillion. The numbers for June will be released on Tuesday.

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Indirect Tax

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

