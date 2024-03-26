Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coal India achieves remarkable growth without major management rejig

Despite significant management restructuring, government-run mining company ONGC could not deliver a notable increase in output

Coal India
Premium

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
In just two years, state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has raised its production by 151 million tonnes (MT). To put the number in perspective, CIL was producing just an average of 495 MT annually for a decade till FY22. 

So, how did the company achieve this turnaround? Fund manager Jefferies surprised the market in mid-March with its ‘buy’ call projecting a 27 per cent upside on the stock price. 

CIL is and will remain a government-owned company in the foreseeable future. The company has not rejigged its management much, except to appoint an Executive Director (operations) to its team. Despite

Also Read

ONGC Q3 results: Net profit shrinks 7.9% to Rs 10,748 cr as production dips

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Coal gasification is reliable, will strengthen India's energy security

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

RBI to limit sharp swings in rupee after slip to record low, say traders

Feasibility check of four Indian states in pursuit of a $1 trn economy

S&P Global Ratings raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 6.8%

What are the speed-breakers faced by Indian gig-workers on the fast lane?

RBI's regulatory clampdown may tighten loan growth next year: S&P Global

Topics : ONGC buyback Coal India Limited Indian companies energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon