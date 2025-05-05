Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India resumes discussions with Chile to acquire lithium blocks

Coal India resumes discussions with Chile to acquire lithium blocks

These talks had previously been halted because the Chilean government required CIL to have prior experience in mineral mining

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office
Earlier, CIL attempted to sign an MoU with Chile for lithium block acquisition.

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Coal India Limited (CIL) has resumed talks with Chile to acquire lithium mines, aiming to supply the Indian automotive sector and other industries. These discussions had previously been halted because the Chilean government required CIL to have prior experience in mineral mining, a condition that is being negotiated to be waived off. 
Once this condition is lifted, CIL is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint venture with Chilean companies that will mine lithium on its behalf, a senior official said. 
This initiative comes as India, the world’s largest importer of lithium-ion batteries, relies heavily on
Topics : Coal India Limited CIL Chile lithium mineral sector coal industry

