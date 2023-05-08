Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

National miner Coal India (CIL), which is targeting 1 billion tonne (bt) of coal production by 2025-26 (FY26), is set to push enhanced mining activity in mineral-rich states.
CIL has worked out a 52-mine plan for meeting the production target. Of these, 13 are new coal mines; the rest are expansions of existing ones.
Jharkhand leads the pack with 15 new mining projects, of which three are new; the rest are expansion of existing coal mines in the state. It is followed by Chhattisgarh — it will have eight new coal mine projects. Maharashtra and West Bengal will get seven new coal mining projects each.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels
India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon
Cess on public sector coal production set to rise to fund pension corpus
Rajasthan govt plans e-auctions for mines, minerals to boost production
Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme
US investment firm Invesco cuts Swiggy valuation by half to $5.5 billion
JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares
Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr
Kalpataru net profit up by nearly 22% at Rs 140 cr in March quarter
Coal India
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y