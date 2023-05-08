close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

Just transition goals, ecological challenges in contrast to mining plans

Shreya JaiNitin Kumar New Delhi
Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
Premium

CIL is increasingly outsourcing its mining activity through the mine developer and operator mode

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National miner Coal India (CIL), which is targeting 1 billion tonne (bt) of coal production by 2025-26 (FY26), is set to push enhanced mining activity in mineral-rich states.
CIL has worked out a 52-mine plan for meeting the production target. Of these, 13 are new coal mines; the rest are expansions of existing ones.
Jharkhand leads the pack with 15 new mining projects, of which three are new; the rest are expansion of existing coal mines in the state. It is followed by Chhattisgarh — it will have eight new coal mine projects. Maharashtra and West Bengal will get seven new coal mining projects each.
Or

Also Read

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon

Cess on public sector coal production set to rise to fund pension corpus

Rajasthan govt plans e-auctions for mines, minerals to boost production

Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme

US investment firm Invesco cuts Swiggy valuation by half to $5.5 billion

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr

Kalpataru net profit up by nearly 22% at Rs 140 cr in March quarter

Coal India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Coal India Coal India Limited coal industry

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 15.5% Y-oY to Rs 79 cr in March quarter

Three FIIs jointly acquire 2.64% stake in telecom equipment maker HFCL
2 min read

ADF Foods' net profit increases by 72% to Rs 20 cr in March quarter

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
4 min read

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Greenply Industries to enter into a joint venture agreement with Samet BV

handshake, merger, alliance
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon