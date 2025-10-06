Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECL

Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECL

The company spokesperson said that store operations will be conducted through a modern SAP-based digital management system, ensuring efficiency and transparency

Photo: PIB

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

In a major step towards women empowerment, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), on Saturday inaugurated the company’s first fully women-operated central store unit at its workshop in Korba. 
 
“The initiative, launched under the Government of India’s Special Campaign 5.0, follows the successful establishment of CIL’s first all-women-operated dispensary at Vasant Vihar, Bilaspur, earlier this year, and reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to nari shakti se rashtra shakti,” the company spokesperson said.
 
The new unit will handle the supply of spare parts and inventory management through a team of eight women officers
