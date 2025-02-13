Combination of policies needed to boost SAF production: Boeing's Moran

A government mandate to blend a certain level of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) might not work in isolation, and a combination of policies is needed in India to incentivise SAF production and consumption, Brian Moran, chief sustainability officer at Boeing, told Business Standard on Thursday.

In November 2023, the National Biofuels Coordination Committee (NBCC), led by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, established "indicative" targets for blending SAF in ATF. According to the committee, at least 1 per cent SAF should be mixed in ATF by 2027, initially only for international flights. Subsequently, by 2028,