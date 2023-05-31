close

Combined brand value of Indian companies surpasses $100 bn: Interbrand

TCS tops the list, followed by Reliance Industries and Infosys

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
The overall value of the Indian Inc brand has grown remarkably, surpassing Rs 83,1005.7 crore ($100 billion), according to global brand consultancy firm, Interbrand. The spike marks an increase of 167 per cent over the past decade, said the firm in its report on India’s top 50 most valuable brands.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the list with a brand value of Rs 10,9576 crore, up 153 per cent over the past decade.
Reliance Industries took the second spot with a brand value of Rs 65,320.8 crore, up 121 per cent over the past decade.
Topics : TCS brand valuations Infosys Reliance Industries Companies

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

