Combined brand value of Indian companies surpasses $100 bn: Interbrand

The overall value of the Indian Inc brand has grown remarkably, surpassing Rs 83,1005.7 crore ($100 billion), according to global brand consultancy firm, Interbrand. The spike marks an increase of 167 per cent over the past decade, said the firm in its report on India’s top 50 most valuable brands.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topped the list with a brand value of Rs 10,9576 crore, up 153 per cent over the past decade.
Reliance Industries took the second spot with a brand value of Rs 65,320.8 crore, up 121 per cent over the past decade.
