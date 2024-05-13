Business Standard
Concentrix to expand India operations by hiring 20,000 this year: CEO

''India will probably surpass the Philippines early next quarter both from a total growth and size perspective''

Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix
Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Nasdaq-listed business process management company (BPM) Concentrix Corporation has experienced substantial growth in India over the past decade, with employee numbers slated to surpass 100,000 this year from 80,000 at present. It reported revenue of $7.1 billion in 2023, of which India contributed $898 million. The company sees India as a key market for both talent and market opportunities and expects its revenue from the region to cross $1 billion by the end of this year. CHRIS CALDWELL, president and chief executive officer of Concentrix, discusses the company’s hiring plans and growth strategy in an exclusive video interview with Ayushman
First Published: May 13 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

