close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Ministry of Railways has not shown interest in the proposed 30.8% stake sale

Shrimi ChoudharyDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Concor
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The disinvestment of state-run Container Corporation of India (Concor) may be delayed indefinitely because the process has hit inter-ministerial obstacles.
The Ministry of Railways, which is its nodal ministry, is not interested in the proposed 30.8 per cent stake sale because it is of the view that getting a strategic buyer can impact the railways’ target of keeping logistics prices in check, said two officials familiar with the development. 
Besides, Concor is yet to switch its terminals to the new land-licence fee regime because it fears it could impact its overall operations, which has further complicated the stake sale plan.
Or

Also Read

Core group of secretaries to hold meeting today to clear Concor EoI

FY24 disinvestment target to be around Rs 60K-cr, big ticket deals unlikely

Dipam calls for key meeting on Wednesday to mull Concor divestment

Hits and misses: India's disinvestment strategy needs to mind markets

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti, ConCor, HFCL, Zomato, BoB, Gold related

BoB receives Rs 10,000 crore via Rs 2,000 note deposits, exchange

Future Enterprises invites expression of interest for assets across India

Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Star Health founder Venkatasamy Jagannathan resigns from company's board

Topics : Concor

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

BoB receives Rs 10,000 crore via Rs 2,000 note deposits, exchange

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Future Enterprises invites expression of interest for assets across India

insolvency, bankruptcy, ibc
1 min read

Most Popular

Demand for medicines increasing in smaller towns across the country

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
5 min read

Mcap of 6 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Uber gears up for an electric vehicle future amid rising competition

uber, cabs, taxi, apps, technology, cab aggregator
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon