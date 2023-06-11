Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

The disinvestment of state-run Container Corporation of India (Concor) may be delayed indefinitely because the process has hit inter-ministerial obstacles.
The Ministry of Railways, which is its nodal ministry, is not interested in the proposed 30.8 per cent stake sale because it is of the view that getting a strategic buyer can impact the railways’ target of keeping logistics prices in check, said two officials familiar with the development.
Besides, Concor is yet to switch its terminals to the new land-licence fee regime because it fears it could impact its overall operations, which has further complicated the stake sale plan.
