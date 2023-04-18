With rising mercury across India, sales of white goods pick up finally

In this section

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Netflix may report nearly 2 mn new subscribers owing to price cuts: Details

Customs duty cut, I-T slab rejig to boost consumer durable stocks: Analysts

Consumer durable demand outlook likely to remain weak in Q3FY23

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Demand for air conditioners and refrigerators has picked up over the past week amid rising mercury across India, after a lull because of unseasonal rains that caused temperatures to dip.

Beverages have also witnessed a demand uptick.

According to consumer durable retailers and manufacturers, orders for compressor-driven products are on the rise, especially in northern India.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com